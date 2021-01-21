UrduPoint.com
Japanese Ambassador Lauds Pakistan's Role For Peace In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:14 AM

Japanese Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role for peace in Afghanistan

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday termed Pakistan as a friendly country for tourism and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday termed Pakistan as a friendly country for tourism and investment.

He was talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda who called on him here at the Law Ministry.

He said Pakistan had stable law and order situation contrary to what was sometimes projected in the Western media.

The minister was of the opinion that due to malicious propaganda and fake news spread by 'our neighbor, perception about Pakistan was sometimes distorted.

The ambassador said that not only the security situation in Pakistan was favorable but also the Covid-19 pandemic was contained. He sought the law minister's help in order to establish contact between the Japanese businessmen in Pakistan and Pakistani Law firms.

Dr. Farogh Naseem ensured that he would extend whatever help is possible in that regard. He also requested the Japanese Ambassador to work with Pakistan to establish legal as well as academic cooperation.

The Japanese Ambassador suggested that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Japan might explore the possibility of entering into legal cooperation (with exchanges of students of law, lawyers and members of the judiciary), since Pakistan had continued to play a significant role play in Afghanistan.

The ambassador also appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The law minister told the ambassador that he would act to further enhance cooperation between the three countries.

The ambassador invited the minister to participate in the 14th UN Congress on crime prevention and criminal justice in Kyoto from March, 7, 2021. The ambassador asked the the minister to speak not only on legal developments in Pakistan but also about the current state of security in the region with a special emphasis on Pakistan and its role. Dr. Farogh Naseem accepted the invitation committing to travel to Japan to participate in the conference subject to ground situation of Covid pandemic or otherwise participate through the virtual medium.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Japanese Political Counselor, Mr. Nakagawa Yasushi and Third Secretary Mr. Katsuragawa Hirotada were also present during the meeting.

