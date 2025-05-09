Japanese FM Calls Dar; Stresses Dialogue, Diplomacy For Peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Foreign Minister of Japan Iwaya Takeshi on Friday telephoned Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and expressed deep concern over the evolving situation between Pakistan and India.
The Japanese foreign minister conveyed condolences over the loss of innocent civilian lives caused by the Indian strikes.
He emphasized that both sides should exercise restraint, allowing dialogue and diplomacy to achieve peace and stability in the region.
DPM Dar briefed the Japanese foreign minister on the regional situation due to India’s illegal and unprovoked attacks on multiple cities across Pakistan that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.
He emphasized that Pakistan had demonstrated restraint in the face of these violations of international law and the UN Charter that threatened regional peace and security.
"The Government of Pakistan remains firmly committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Dar added.
