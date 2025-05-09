- Home
- Pakistan
- Glacier to Ocean project launched for strengthening climate resilience from Himalayas to Bay of Beng ..
Glacier To Ocean Project Launched For Strengthening Climate Resilience From Himalayas To Bay Of Bengal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (OPRI-SPF) and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) have signed a Joint Statement of Understanding launching the Glacier to Ocean project, a transformative initiative connecting the Himalaya and the Bay of Bengal through integrated climate action.
According to a press release issued here on Friday, the cross-regional partnership between ICIMOD and OPRI-SPF aims to address shared environmental challenges—from glacial retreat in the HKH to biodiversity loss and marine pollution in the Bay of Bengal—to strengthen resilience across the Ganges Basin.
Often referred to as the “Third Pole,” the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) holds the world’s largest volume of ice outside the polar regions.
Its glaciers feed major rivers that sustain some 270 million people in the hills and mountains and 1.65 billion people in the basins downstream. However, the region faces accelerated glacial melt, erratic rainfall, and rising flood and drought risks, which cascades to lowland areas and the ocean.
By linking mountain and marine ecosystems, the Glacier to Ocean project addresses climate impacts across the entire source-to-sea continuum, a rare but critical approach in climate adaptation and sustainability planning.
The initiative will develop and strengthen early warning systems for glacial hazards and climate risks in the Ganges Basin, with a focus on upstream-downstream linkages
It will also promote community-based, gender-responsive adaptation strategies across river basins and apply eDNA technologies to assess and monitor marine biodiversity in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to change due to climate change
The project also aims at raising awareness and support in policy engagement on heavy metal and plastic pollution and its relevance to watershed environments
Generate knowledge across the Ganges Basin to support evidence-based regional policies for climate adaptation, sustainable water management, and resilience – from the glaciers to the ocean.
Recent Stories
Apple all set to introduce a new device
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian aggression unites nation: Anwarul Haq2 minutes ago
-
Glacier to Ocean project launched for strengthening climate resilience from Himalayas to Bay of Beng ..2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in visa fraud2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes11 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,286 injured in 1,111 road crashes across Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Petroleum minister assures support to oil and gas companies12 minutes ago
-
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG17 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts emergency drills across capital amid Indian aggression against Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Pak armed forces lauded for their vigilance, bravery in defending the country22 minutes ago
-
PRCS , IFRC launch DREF Operation to support Afghan Returnees from Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches special flights for pilgrims amid airport disruptions22 minutes ago
-
Violation of IWT a serious global issue: PA speaker22 minutes ago