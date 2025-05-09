Rescue 1122 Conducts Emergency Response Drill
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Rescue-1122 Gujrat organised an emergency response training session at Zamindar College under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Umar Akbar Ghuman.
The training was aimed at mentally and physically preparing students and civilians to respond effectively to wartime and emergency situations. Participants received hands-on training in first aid, fire extinguishing techniques, and evacuation drills. Expert instructors provided both theoretical guidance and practical demonstrations to simulate real-life emergency scenarios.
DEO Umar Akbar Ghuman said such training activities are not only essential for saving lives during emergencies but also help instill a sense of responsibility and confidence among youth.Students, teachers, and other attendees praised Rescue 1122’s efforts, describing the training as informative, practical, and life-saving.This initiative by Rescue 1122 Gujrat reflects a proactive step toward equipping citizens with the skills needed to respond effectively in emergency situations.
