Timergara, Takht Bhai Bar Associations Call On Governor Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held separate meetings with Timergara Bar Association and the Takht Bhai Bar Association at Governor House on Friday.

President of the Peoples Lawyers Forum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Advocate Gohar Rehman, was also present during the meetings.

The delegation from the Timergara Bar Association, led by President Advocate Saleem Khan and General Secretary Advocate Zakir Khan, requested the Governor to release a special grant for the Bar and also establishment of Peshawar High Court Bench cooperation.

They emphasized that the grant would be used to improve infrastructure, install a solar energy system, establish a library, and meet other essential needs of the Bar.

Meanwhile, President of Takht Bhai Bar Association, Advocate Saifullah Khan, also apprised the Governor of the challenges faced by the legal community in his area.

Speaking to the delegations, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the significant role lawyers have played in Pakistan’s politics and democratic development.

He said that the legal fraternity has always stood for constitutional supremacy and played a vital role in strengthening democracy.

The visiting delegations expressed their appreciation for the Governor’s continued support of the Peoples Lawyers Forum and his efforts to strengthen the party. They also extended an invitation for the Governor to visit the Takht Bhai Bar.

Governor Kundi assured the delegates that he would speak with the relevant authorities to address the issues raised by the lawyers' community.

APP/ash/

