WAPDA Hydro Union Held Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) On the appeal of the leaders of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Union Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a grand rally was taken out in Kohat, like in other areas of the province, in which workers from both divisions of WAPDA Rural and City participated in full force.
According to APP correspondent, the rally was led by Provincial Leader Haji Yunus Shah, Khyber Circle Secretary and Chairman Rural Division Muhammad Dawood, General Secretary Rural Division Syed Abbas Raza, Chairman City Division and Deputy Chairman Khyber Circle Syed Isa.
Workers from Rural Sub-Division, Kotal Town Sub-Division and Urban One Sub-Division participated in the rally in large numbers.
The rally passed through various routes of Kohat and reached Kohat Press Club, where the participants expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and recorded a strong protest against the recent aggression of India.
Addressing the rally, the speakers said that every member of the Pakistani nation is a soldier of the homeland and we stand by our country and the Pakistan Army until the last drop of blood.
The speakers further said that no harm will be done to the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan and every worker of WAPDA stands with its army. Syed Zahid Hussain, Chairman of Tesseo Division Hangu and Amanullah also addressed the rally and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and appreciated the unity and solidarity of the people.
This rally sent a message not only to Kohat but also to the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the entire nation stands like a strong wall with its protectors and is ready to give a befitting reply to any aggression.
