KMU Organizes Event To Mark World Thalassemia Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Khyber Medical University, Peshawar on Friday organized an event in collaboration of Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine (IPDM), Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) and Dosti Welfare Organization.
The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Yasir Mahmood Yousafzai, Director IPDM/PHRL and Dr. Musharraf Jilani, Director Center for OMIC Sciences, Islamia College Peshawar.
The highlight of the event was a panel discussion on the theme “Together for Thalassemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritizing Patients”.
The panel discussion brought together experts from healthcare and academia, followed by an engaging Q&A session with the audience.
A play titled “Thalassemia Free Pakistan” was presented by the team of Abasin University. Dr. Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, Chief Health Sector Reforms Unit (HSRU), Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, delivered the keynote address.
The speakers said that Thalassemia is a hereditary disease in which the body is unable to produce red blood cells properly, due to which the patient has to undergo repeated blood transfusions.
This disease is transmitted from parents to children and if both parents are carriers of this disease, then their children are at risk of developing Thalassemia Major, which is a severe disease. Repeated blood transfusions can also expose the patient to other deadly diseases such as hepatitis or HIV.
Medical experts said that prevention of Thalassemia is possible through measures such as pre-marital blood tests for Thalassemia, public awareness campaigns, screening programs and free testing and counseling under government sponsorship.
Irfan Khan, Program Manager of Dosti Welfare Organization, delivered the closing remarks of the event, while the ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates in appreciation of the valuable presence and participation of the speakers, panelists, organizers, and assistants.
