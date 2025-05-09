Open Menu

Inauguration Mass For Newly Elected Pope Leo XIV On May 18

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18

New pontiff, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, was elected on Thursday during second round of voting by a conclave of 133 cardinals

VATICAN CITY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) The Vatican has officially announced that the inauguration mass for the newly elected Pope Leo XIV will take place on Sunday, May 18, at St. Peter’s Square, marking the formal beginning of his papal ministry.

The new pontiff, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, was elected on Thursday during the second round of voting by a conclave of 133 cardinals. Upon his election, he adopted the papal name Leo XIV, a title by which he will now be formally recognized.

Following longstanding Vatican tradition, each newly elected pope leads a special inauguration mass, which serves as a symbolic and ceremonial start to their leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

The event is expected to draw thousands of worshippers, including dignitaries, religious leaders, and pilgrims from around the world.

In a statement released by the Holy See, it was also confirmed that Pope Leo XIV will hold his first public audience on Wednesday, May 21, where he is expected to deliver his inaugural address to the global Catholic community.

Earlier in the day, Pope Leo XIV led prayers at the Sistine Chapel, a significant gesture underscoring his spiritual commitment and the start of his role as the leader of over a billion Catholics worldwide.

The election of Pope Leo XIV is seen as a pivotal moment for the Church, with observers watching closely to see the direction in which he will guide the Vatican during his papacy.

