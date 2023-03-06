Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

The 7-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, under the auspices of Department of Information and Culture Punjab continued at Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The 7-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, under the auspices of Department of Information and Culture Punjab continued at Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra, here on Monday.

On the second day of the event, famous singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan performed at Al-Hamra.

The mounting Ghazal concert was attended by DG PILAC Benish Fatima, famous writer Sofia Bidar, famous artist Zulfikar Ali Zulfi and a large number of people.

Executive Director Al-Hamra Nazia Jabin said in her comments that the people w�re being provided with quality entertainment opportunities on a large scale during Baharan celebrations. It aimed to spread the language of love, reducing the atmosphere of tension in the society and promoting the atmosphere of brotherhood, she added.