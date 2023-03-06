UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-Baharan Celebrations Continue

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations continue

The 7-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, under the auspices of Department of Information and Culture Punjab continued at Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The 7-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations, under the auspices of Department of Information and Culture Punjab continued at Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra, here on Monday.

On the second day of the event, famous singer Ustad Hamid Ali Khan performed at Al-Hamra.

The mounting Ghazal concert was attended by DG PILAC Benish Fatima, famous writer Sofia Bidar, famous artist Zulfikar Ali Zulfi and a large number of people.

Executive Director Al-Hamra Nazia Jabin said in her comments that the people w�re being provided with quality entertainment opportunities on a large scale during Baharan celebrations. It aimed to spread the language of love, reducing the atmosphere of tension in the society and promoting the atmosphere of brotherhood, she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sofia Bidar Hamid Ali Khan Event Love

Recent Stories

Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fonta ..

Pedersen produces royal Paris-Nice finish at Fontainebleau

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Al Shindagha Museu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai, tours its differen ..

22 minutes ago
 NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of hig ..

NA body for PCAA to decide about max height of high-rise buildings in airports v ..

59 minutes ago
 US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Ami ..

US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Amid Dispute Over GMO Corn - USTR

60 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge ..

NEPRA allows Rs 3.39 per unit additional surcharge on electricity bills

1 hour ago
 More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displac ..

More than 850,000 Syrian, Turkish children displaced by deadly quakes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.