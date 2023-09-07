Jawad Malik conducts series of virtual meetings with CWAs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :In line with the Prime Minister's commitment to addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik recently conducted a series of virtual meetings with Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) stationed in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"In these virtual interactions, Malik conducted individual meetings with each CWA, aiming to evaluate their ongoing efforts and the strategies they employ to tackle the challenges faced by Pakistani expatriates in these countries," said a press release here Thursday.

The CWAs provided valuable insights into their roles, shedding light on the obstacles they encountered while providing support to the Pakistani community, it added.

During these meetings, SAPM Malik reaffirmed the government's unwavering support for the CWAs and stressed the importance of adopting a proactive approach to resolve the issues and grievances of Pakistanis residing in these countries.

He also directed the CWAs to actively engage with local companies and institutions to create more employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, further enhancing their contributions to the country's development.

Moreover, Malik requested that each CWA submit a progress report within a week to monitor and facilitate the implementation of necessary improvements.

Jawad Sohrab Malik has scheduled similar engagements with the remaining CWAs stationed in different countries in the coming days.

These interactions underscore the government's dedication to ensuring the well-being and support of overseas Pakistanis worldwide.