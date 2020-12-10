UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jawad Voices For Regulation Of Social Media In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Jawad voices for regulation of social media in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ahmad Jawad said on Thursday that it was imperative to regulate social media in Pakistan as more than 80 million people in Pakistan were used to with social media and, unfortunately, very few users have real accounts.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said that the people used to target political parties, women and institutions by creating fake accounts, that's why it was a dire need of regulation.

Replaying to a question, he said that PTI has never engaged in abusive politics at any forum as it formed a social media team consisting of literate people.

He said that the government took action as soon as it received complaints over wrong use of social media.

He informed that about five million people have been used social media in 2015 and after that the number of users has reached till 80 million due to modern technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Private TV Channel Social Media Women 2015 Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

30 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

33 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

33 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.