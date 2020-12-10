Jawad voices for regulation of social media in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ahmad Jawad said on Thursday that it was imperative to regulate social media in Pakistan as more than 80 million people in Pakistan were used to with social media and, unfortunately, very few users have real accounts.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said that the people used to target political parties, women and institutions by creating fake accounts, that's why it was a dire need of regulation.

Replaying to a question, he said that PTI has never engaged in abusive politics at any forum as it formed a social media team consisting of literate people.

He said that the government took action as soon as it received complaints over wrong use of social media.

He informed that about five million people have been used social media in 2015 and after that the number of users has reached till 80 million due to modern technology.