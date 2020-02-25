JI leaders grieved over death of Naimatullah Khan

Ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed and other office bearers have expressed grief over the sad demise of former Mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed and other office bearers have expressed grief over the sad demise of former Mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan.

The JI leaders, in a statement, paid tributes to Naimatullah Khan and said he was an honest and visionary leader who had served people of Karachi like his family members.

They said the services of Naimatullah Khan would be remembered for long.

They said not only people of Karachi but those who belonged to other parts of the world also recognized the work late Naimatullah Khan did during his tenure as Mayor Karachi from 2002 to 2005.

They also offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed condolence with his bereaved family.