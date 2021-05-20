UrduPoint.com
JI To Organize Palestine Solidarity Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

JI to organize Palestine solidarity rallies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan is organizing countrywide Palestine Solidarity Rallies on Friday.

JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said the main rally will be held in Islamabad's D-Chowk and JI Emir Sirajul Haq will address the participants at 6pm.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim will lead the rally in front of Mansoora, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch in Gujranwala, JI Emir Balochistan Abdul Haq Hashmi in Quetta and JI Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman in Karachi.

The rallies are expected to be attended by a large number of people from all walks of life including children and women, he added.

