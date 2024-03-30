Open Menu

JICA Delegation Visits Education Secretariat South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A high-level delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Education Secretariat South Punjab.

The delegation met Secretary school Education Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar and discussed about provision of quality education to out-of-school children, policy on modern and alternative education models in Sobh- e-Nou and transgender schools and curriculum.

According to the details, a high-level delegation headed by Chief Advisor Ms Chiho Ohashi paid visit to Education Secretariat.

on this occasion JICA Deputy Chief Advisor Abid Gul, Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul- Haq and Section Officer/Focal Person Trans Education Hina Chaudhry also participated in the meeting.

The Chief Advisor JICA appreciated the project of School Education South Punjab for providing free education to the children working in hotels, shops, fields and workshops and conceptualizing the Sobh- e-Nou School project and successfully running the project, providing quality education opportunities to the out-of-school (OOSC) and the most vulnerable children and youth of the society.

Ms Chiho Ohashi said that JICA would play its full role in improving the continuity of educational projects in South Punjab, equipping teachers to modern technical skills and bringing out-of-school children into schools.

The Chief Advisor JICA along with her delegation also planted a commemorative plant at Education Secretariat.

