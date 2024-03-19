Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Interim Bails Of 79 Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 79 accused, including former federal minister Asad Umar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi, until April 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of 79 accused, including former Federal minister Asad Umar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi, until April 20.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused, during which Zain Qureshi and other accused appeared and marked their attendance.

However, Asad Umar did not appear, and an application was filed on his behalf for exemption from personal appearance for one day, which was accepted by the court.

Besides Asad Umar and Zain Qureshi, Ali Imtiaz, Shahid Hussain, Zohaib Hasan, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Umar Maqsood, Saifur Rehman, and others had filed bail petitions.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers under Sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code on charges of attacking Jinnah House during the May 9 riots.

