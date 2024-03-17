JKLF denounces extension of a 5-year ban imposed by India on party in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) US-based Acting Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yaseen Malik Group) Raja Muzaffar, while strongly condemning extension of a 5-year ban imposed on his party by India in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state (IIOJK), has reiterated the JKLF's unwavering commitment to peaceful struggle and upholding the principles of freedom, democracy and justice.

"As a popular political party in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir and among the Kashmiri Diaspora globally, the JKLF strongly denounces the Indian government's sinister actions as an infringement on fundamental rights outlined in the International Charter of Human Rights", Muzaffar said in a statement of condemnation, reaching from Finland and released to the media here Saturday night.

"The JKLF condemns the ban as a violation of democratic liberties and essential human rights, including freedom of expression, assembly, and political organization", the acting chief JKLF said adding that despite facing this unjust restriction, the party affirmed its dedication to the peaceful democratic struggle for the political rights, aspirations, freedom, and sovereignty of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State from Indian clutches.

Raja Muzaffar said that his JKLF has announced plans to convene its Leadership Council to discuss future actions in consultation with political and legal experts, reaffirming their commitment to truth and justice.

"The party expresses that while the continual Indian suppression of democratic movements through arbitrary restrictions is unjust, it will not deter their resolve to continue the peaceful struggle for a more just and equal future for all", he vowed, the message said.

APP/ahr/378