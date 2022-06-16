Journalists sensitized over improved reporting on 'human trafficking', 'bonded labor' stories

(@FahadShabbir)

Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) conducted 02 Day Training workshop of Journalists on 'Improved Reporting on Trafficking in Persons & Bonded Labor in Pakistan.' The journalists were sensitized on Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) conducted 02 Day Training workshop of Journalists on 'Improved Reporting on Trafficking in Persons & Bonded Labor in Pakistan.' The journalists were sensitized on Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018.

The workshop was held in Murree in which journalist from Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab participated.

The workshop trainer Waqar Haider Awan Advocate said in his lecture that after the enactment of this law, the police should take action against the perpetrators of child labor or any kind of forced labor and cases should be registered under the new law.

Senior journalists Myra Imran and Azaz Syed gave detailed lectures on the methods of reporting of the above mentioned crimes and the responsibilities of the journalist.

Hafsa Javed, Punjab Public Relations Department, Sedrah Ghias ARY news, Sadia Mazhar DW academy, Mubashara Sultan ptv, Mehboob Sabir Nawa-i- Waqt, Faisal Mansoor 92 News, Shakila Jalil Daily Voice of Pakistan, Mahnoor Qureshi K2 tv, Sehar Qureshi Independent Urdu, Myra Hashmi New TV, Saqib Virk Express News, Shakir Abbasi Capital TV, Maryam Khurshid PTV, Muhammad Shehzad Express Tribune, Asim Shehzad DM News, Ikram Khan GNN, Rai Waleed Bhatti CNP Urdu, Mohammad Saleh Mughal Express Media Group, Ahmed Bhatti Daily Dunya, Iqra Liaqat Daily Payem, Danish Hussain urdu Point, and Farhat Fatima from APP participated in the training.

The certificates were distributed to the participants, who attened the workshop.