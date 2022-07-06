JSMU holds career counseling session for nursing students

(@FahadShabbir)

Factors governing students' career pathways and stream selection in the nursing profession were discussed in-depth here at the career counseling session organized by Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Department of Continuing Medical Education, in collaboration with the Institute of Nursing-JSMU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Factors governing students' career pathways and stream selection in the nursing profession were discussed in-depth here at the career counseling session organized by Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Department of Continuing Medical education, in collaboration with the Institute of Nursing-JSMU.

While addressing the nursing students, Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that students were unaware of the career avenues when entering the medical profession. These interactive counseling sessions give broader platforms to students for discovering nursing as a profession at the national and international levels.

The keynote speaker for the career counseling session was Assistant Professor school of Nursing and Midwifery Aga Khan University Yasmin Nadeem Parejo.

Addressing the nursing students, Yasmin Nadeem said that much like the western world, Pakistan is also facing an increasing shortage of Nursing staff and students abandoning the profession, creating an even bigger vacuum in a fragile healthcare system.

World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that the world will need an additional nine million nurses and midwives by the year 2030, added Yasmin Nadeem.

In her speech, Director Affiliated Colleges Dr Rahat Naz spoke about the importance of career counseling sessions for medical students to develop professional competence in their respective fields. She further thanked the vice chancellor, registrar, attendees, and guest speakers for their valuable time.

During the session, Principal Institute of Nursing-JSMU Rozina Jalaluddin shared that around forty-six students of Bachelor of Nursing students were on the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) Scholarship currently. Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan thanked the medical advisor SESSI and guest speaker Yasmin Nadeem Parejo for attending the event.