JSMU welcomes BSMT Batch 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Institute of Medical Technology (IMT-JSMU) held an inaugural ceremony for the BSMT batch of 2022 here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Institute of Medical Technology (IMT-JSMU) held an inaugural ceremony for the BSMT batch of 2022 here on Thursday.

The new inductees were greeted by Director Institute of Medical Technology-JSMU Dr Muhammad Imran, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, Director Continuing Medical Education Dr Rahat Naz, Principal Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences-JSMU Professor Zubair A. Abbasi, and other Heads of Departments, faculty members and staff of IMT-JSMU.

Delivering the welcome address to the incoming class, Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that During the Pandemic, the demand for skilled healthcare workers increased and the job market for medical technologists and paramedical staff care is widespread, especially in the Gulf countries.

He further stressed the need to introduce new programmes and domains in the field of Medical Technology at Jinnah Sindh Medical University such as neonatal care and dialysis.

Director IMT-JSMU Dr Muhammad Imran said that the programme provides relevant education and training to the students including the paramedical domain and prepares them to operate support facilities in the respiratory, critical, and Intensive Care Units.

He further added that IMT-JSMU aims at producing qualified, skilled and trained professionals in medical technology's respective domains.

While congratulating the new students for being a part of the JSMU family, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan said students should maximize their learning and skills in the field of Medical Technology to further their careers and utilize the various training and internship programmes for better employment opportunities.

Students learned about the course curriculum, rules, and other procedural information during the orientation.

In the end, Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Hafeez conducted a comprehensive session on the different domains of the BSMT programme and briefed the students on the scope, programme details, and other co-curricular activities.