Judge video leak scandal; ATC adjourns hearing till April 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in a plea filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal.

The hearing was adjourned by the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings.

It is worth mentioning that three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf had already been acquitted by a court in the matter.

The FIA had filed a fresh plea in ATC seeking permission from the court to arrest all such accused again for investigation.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 14.