UrduPoint.com

JUI-F Leaders Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 04:12 PM

JUI-F leaders grieved over death of senior journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah

Amir Jamait Ullema-e-Islam (JUI-F) KP, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and Provincial General Secretary, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish have expressed there heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Amir Jamait Ullema-e-Islam (JUI-F) KP, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and Provincial General Secretary, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish have expressed there heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah.

Hafiz Sanaullah who is pioneer of journalism studies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was former Chairman of Journalism Department Peshawar University breathed his last on Friday and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

The JUI(F) leadership in his condolence message paid glowing tribute to late Sanaullah for his services in the field of journalism.

"In his carrier spanning over a period of around fifty years, Hafiz Sanaullah promoted positive journalism and always reported truth and ground realities," observed JUI(F) leadership.

They said the deceased was not only a good teacher of journalism but also a leader in promotion of positive reporting whose whole service record is clean from menace of yellow journalism.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Mulit-billion RUDA project is crucial for the coun ..

Mulit-billion RUDA project is crucial for the country, says PM imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of under training police officers visit ..

Delegation of under training police officers visit CCP Headquarters

8 minutes ago
 Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

10 minutes ago
 Nation salutes martyred soldiers' sacrifice in Kec ..

Nation salutes martyred soldiers' sacrifice in Kech: Dr Moeed

11 minutes ago
 Bullet-riddled body found in Charsadda

Bullet-riddled body found in Charsadda

11 minutes ago
 KP Govt. launched Rs 54.2790bn projects during 201 ..

KP Govt. launched Rs 54.2790bn projects during 2018-21 in Dir Upper

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>