JUI-F leaders grieved over death of senior journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Amir Jamait Ullema-e-Islam (JUI-F) KP, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and Provincial General Secretary, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish have expressed there heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist, Hafiz Sanaullah.

Hafiz Sanaullah who is pioneer of journalism studies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was former Chairman of Journalism Department Peshawar University breathed his last on Friday and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

The JUI(F) leadership in his condolence message paid glowing tribute to late Sanaullah for his services in the field of journalism.

"In his carrier spanning over a period of around fifty years, Hafiz Sanaullah promoted positive journalism and always reported truth and ground realities," observed JUI(F) leadership.

They said the deceased was not only a good teacher of journalism but also a leader in promotion of positive reporting whose whole service record is clean from menace of yellow journalism.