JUI-F To Continue Struggle For Masses’ Welfare: Maulana Ubaid Ur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam’s (Fazl) central leader and candidate for NA-45 Maulana Ubaid ur Rehman on Tuesday vowed to continue the struggle for Dera’s development and the masses’ welfare.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Zafarabad colony as part of the election campaign.

Unlike other political parties, he said that his party's people of the area would not be left alone amid the host of issues they were facing that day due to the negligence and disinterest of opponents while they were in power.

He said that people had already rejected the policies and politics of the opponents who wreaked havoc with the country’s economy, leading to hefty prices of daily-use commodities for the masses.

He said if people voted his party to power during the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, the country would be made a truly welfare state in light of the teachings of islam which was a remedy to resolve problems facing the society.

