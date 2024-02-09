JUI-P Ghulam Dastagir Badeni Wins PB-34 Election
February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Ghulam Dastagir Badeni has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-34, Nushki by securing 16,771 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was BNP candidate Muhammad Raheem who bagged 15,014 votes.
Voters turnout remained 41.79 percent.
