JUI-P Ghulam Dastagir Badeni wins PB-34 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) candidate Ghulam Dastagir Badeni has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-34, Nushki by securing 16,771 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was BNP candidate Muhammad Raheem who bagged 15,014 votes.

Voters turnout remained 41.79 percent.