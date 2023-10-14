JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman has vehemently condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality in Palestine and called for an immediate end to the indiscriminate attacks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman has vehemently condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality in Palestine and called for an immediate end to the indiscriminate attacks.

He expressed deep concern over the alarming escalation of violence against Palestinians. He called for an immediate end to the indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians, especially women and children, and urged the international community to intervene and ensure the protection of Palestinian rights and dignity.

He expressed these views while addressing the Mufti Mahmood Conference here on Saturday.

The JUI's condemnation underscores their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and their commitment to raising their voice against the injustices perpetrated by Israel in the region.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed gratitude for the presence of various political leaders during the Mufti Mahmood Conference in Peshawar.

He emphasized the significant role that Mufti Mahmood played in Pakistani politics, acknowledging his recognition of religious scholars' importance in the country's politics and islam.

Highlighting events from 40 years ago, when tensions between the West and the East were prevalent, he noted that it was during such circumstances that an Islamic constitution was established.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman called for unity among Arab countries against Israel and stressed the need for solidarity with Palestine.

He asserted that they would not be silenced and didn't want the country's capital to be taken abroad by wealthy investors. He emphasized that despite economic challenges, they had not left any deficiencies and were committed to strengthening the economy.

Regarding the tribal areas, he mentioned they were initially opposed to tribal integration but now seemed unsure about the alliances formed with the tribal people, adding that the intention was to provide recognition to the region and its people and suggested that they were under some form of siege.

He said that Pakistan's economy has risen from the 24th to the 47th position due to the wrong policies of the PTI government.

He mentioned that they had left a reserve of 16 billion in exchange reserves, which had reduced to 2 billion.

Hamas leader Naji Zuhair, Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Captain Safdar, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Abdul Ghaffoor Hyderi, Senator Talha Mahmood, Mufti Abrar Ahmed, Syed Salman Gilani, and other leaders were present and addressed on this occasion.