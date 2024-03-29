Open Menu

Juma Prayers Held Under Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Juma prayers held under tight security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The third Juma of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was held under tight security arrangements in Sargodha region.

A police spokesman said that 4,200 policemen were deployed at 1,899 mosques of the division.

Regional Police Officer Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui himself monitored the security situation through a mega screen. All the DPOs of the region including Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargodha remained in the field and Namazis were checked through metal detectors and the security situation was monitored through CCTV cameras.

No untoward incident occurred in the region. The RPO appreciated all DPOs for the security arrangements.

