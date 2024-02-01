JUP Leader Announces Withdrawal Of Candidates In Favor Of PPP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:51 PM
The leader of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair has announced the withdrawal of his party's candidates in favor of PPP candidates
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The leader of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair has announced the withdrawal of his party's candidates in favor of PPP candidates.
He announced this while addressing a press conference at the residence of Waseem Rajput, the nominee for NA-220 on behalf of the Peoples Party in Hyderabad on Thursday.
He said that we have always talked about unity instead of sectarianism, I myself was a candidate for NA-220 but I am also giving up in favor of the PPP candidate.
He said that we have reached an agreement after a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, after which wherever the position of PPP is strong in Sindh, the candidates of JUP will be withdrawn in favor of them.
On this occasion, PPP leader and former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that we are grateful to the JUP leader who has announced the withdrawal of his candidates in favor of PPP.
He claimed that no one in Sindh could compete with the PPP, as their opponents lack the capability to contest elections.
He said that we do not want to respond to any provocation with aggression. After the election, we will go to every party, including independent candidates, with a request to vote, which is our constitutional and democratic right.
To a question, he said that the solution to all the problems of the country is in the election and the survival of the country is only through democracy.
He stated that our ten-point manifesto addresses the issues of the poor, farmers and laborers. He highlighted the PPP's historic success in previous LG elections and expressed confidence that February 8th would also mark a historic victory for the PPP.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..
EUM unveils Innovation Centre
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Quetta chairs meting to review election arrangements4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to play its mandated role17 minutes ago
-
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad17 minutes ago
-
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election17 minutes ago
-
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties41 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role in resolving Kashmir ..48 minutes ago
-
KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth51 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospital48 minutes ago
-
EUM unveils Innovation Centre51 minutes ago
-
Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety concerns51 minutes ago
-
Four held, over 300 kites confiscated48 minutes ago
-
President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest loans55 minutes ago