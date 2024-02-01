JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The leader of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair has announced the withdrawal of his party's candidates in favor of PPP candidates.

He announced this while addressing a press conference at the residence of Waseem Rajput, the nominee for NA-220 on behalf of the Peoples Party in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He said that we have always talked about unity instead of sectarianism, I myself was a candidate for NA-220 but I am also giving up in favor of the PPP candidate.

He said that we have reached an agreement after a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, after which wherever the position of PPP is strong in Sindh, the candidates of JUP will be withdrawn in favor of them.

On this occasion, PPP leader and former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that we are grateful to the JUP leader who has announced the withdrawal of his candidates in favor of PPP.

He claimed that no one in Sindh could compete with the PPP, as their opponents lack the capability to contest elections.

He said that we do not want to respond to any provocation with aggression. After the election, we will go to every party, including independent candidates, with a request to vote, which is our constitutional and democratic right.

To a question, he said that the solution to all the problems of the country is in the election and the survival of the country is only through democracy.

He stated that our ten-point manifesto addresses the issues of the poor, farmers and laborers. He highlighted the PPP's historic success in previous LG elections and expressed confidence that February 8th would also mark a historic victory for the PPP.