JUP Leader Says His Decision To Support PPP Proven Right
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) former MNA Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair has said the election results have proven that their decision to withdraw their candidates in support of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was right.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, Zubair said the way the other religious parties had failed in the elections in Sindh had proven that the JUP was right to declare its electoral support for the PPP.
He reiterated that he kept trying to convince the leadership of the religious parties that an alliance like Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) was indispensable to ensure electoral gains.
He lamented that his advice was neither heard in 2018 nor in the 2024 general elections.
Zubair maintained that even if the religious parties rejuvenated their past alliance before the next general elections, the people of Pakistan would shower their support on them.
