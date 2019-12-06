Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi takes oath as acting chief election commissioner

Senior member of Election Commission (EC) Punjab Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi has taken oath as acting Chief Election Commissioner

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Senior member of Election Commission (EC) Punjab Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi has taken oath as acting Chief Election Commissioner.Former election commissioner of Pakistan Sardar Raza Muhammad Khan had taken oath of his office on December 06, 2014 and his service tenure was completed on December 05, 2019.

Government and opposition have not reached any consensus name with regard to appointment of new Chief Election Commissioner.

Opposition has moved Supreme Court as well on the issue of chief election commissioner.Both government and opposition have yet to reach any consensus with reference to appointment of two new members of Election Commission.