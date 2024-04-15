Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Takes Oath As PHC CJ
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 12:07 PM
Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar has administered oath to Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.
Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar administered him oath.
The judges, legal practitioners and dignitaries were present there on the occasion.
This transition follows the retirement of former Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan, who retired from his position on Sunday.
A native of Peshawar, Acting Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim earned his LLB degree from Khyber Law College in 1992.
Previously, he served as Assistant Advocate General from 1999 to 2000 and later held the esteemed position of Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2008 to 2010.
Recent Stories
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Change in weather patterns: Commissioner Mariam Khan for expediting anti-dengue surveillance3 minutes ago
-
600,000 tourists visit KP on Eid13 minutes ago
-
DC cancels leaves of revenue, rescue, medical staff to deal with emergency13 minutes ago
-
One died, two injured in Malakand; heavy rains blocked roads in Chitral, Dir23 minutes ago
-
Youngster tortured by three individuals in Walidad village43 minutes ago
-
Music composer Amjad Bobby remembered on death anniversary53 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama I.I.Kazi to be observed on 15 April12 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pay tribute to writer Tariq Ashraf12 hours ago
-
KWSC adopts measures for effective drainage of rainwater13 hours ago
-
PPP to support govt for economic stability, prosperity: President Zardari13 hours ago
-
MQM-P blames HESCO, civic agencies for power outages, drainage issues in city after rain13 hours ago
-
Two bodies found13 hours ago