Open Menu

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Takes Oath As PHC CJ

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 12:07 PM

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar  has administered oath to Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar administered him oath.

The judges, legal practitioners and dignitaries were present there on the occasion.

This transition follows the retirement of former Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan, who retired from his position on Sunday.

A native of Peshawar, Acting Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim earned his LLB degree from Khyber Law College in 1992.

Previously, he served as Assistant Advocate General from 1999 to 2000 and later held the esteemed position of Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2008 to 2010.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday From

Recent Stories

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

2 days ago
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

2 days ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

2 days ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

2 days ago
 'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

2 days ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

2 days ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan