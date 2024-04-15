Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar administered him oath.

The judges, legal practitioners and dignitaries were present there on the occasion.

This transition follows the retirement of former Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan, who retired from his position on Sunday.

A native of Peshawar, Acting Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim earned his LLB degree from Khyber Law College in 1992.

Previously, he served as Assistant Advocate General from 1999 to 2000 and later held the esteemed position of Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 2008 to 2010.