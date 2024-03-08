Open Menu

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan Takes Oath As LHC CJ

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administers oath to Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan at Governor House on Friday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court on Friday. Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman administered the oath to the 52nd Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

A solemn ceremony took place at the Governor House, attended by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. Senior Puisne Judge of Lahore High Court, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, Justice Miss Aaliya Neelum, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, along with other judges, Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir, Speaker of Punjab Assembly, Provincial Ministers, Federal and Provincial Law Officers, Corps Commander Lahore, IG Punjab Police, Judicial Officers, LHC Officers, and relatives of the Honorable Chief Justice were also present.

Chief Secretary Punjab read out the notification of Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan's appointment.

Upon his arrival at the Lahore High Court, Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan received a warm welcome.

A contingent of police staff also presented a guard of honor to the Honorable Chief Justice.

Born in Pindi Gheb, District Attock, on March 15, 1963, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan graduated from Gordon College, Rawalpindi, and earned his Bachelor's degree from Punjab University. He later obtained his L.L.B degree from University Law College, Punjab University, Lahore, in 1989. Enrolled as an Advocate in 1990, he began his practice in Rawalpindi and was enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court in 1993. He was later designated as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2004.

During his twenty-one years of practice as an Advocate, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan contested numerous cases. He actively participated in Bar elections and served as the Secretary-General of the High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi, in 2004. In 2009, he was elected as the President of the High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi. Elevated to the bench of Lahore High Court, Lahore, on May 12, 2011.

