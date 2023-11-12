Open Menu

Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Takes Oath As Caretaker Chief Minister Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday administered the oath to Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as the caretaker Chief Minister of the province.

The oath-taking ceremony was held here at the Governor House, which concerned authorities attended.

The appointment was made a day after the demise of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan after consultation with former Chief Minster Mehmood Khan and Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani.

It's worth mentioning that the newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah carried vast administrative experience and earned a great name as Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan.

Belonged to Abbottabad district of Hazara Division, Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah was serving as a Caretaker Law Minister in the Cabinet of former caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam who passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest.

