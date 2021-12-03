K-IV water supply project to be completed in Oct 2023

The construction work of Greater Karachi Water Supply Project would start in 3-4 months and would be completed in October 2023

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The construction work of Greater Karachi Water Supply Project would start in 3-4 months and would be completed in October 2023.

This was informed in a meeting held here to review the progress of Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV on Friday.

Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer chaired the meeting while Additional Secretary Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Project Director Amir Mugal, and Project Consultants Dr. Bashir Lakhani and senior officials attended the meeting.

The project director briefed the minister about the revised PC-1 of the K-IV project, the project components, and design details. It was informed in the meeting that WAPDA has completed the revised design of 650 MGD K-IV to be executed as phases.

The project work to commence in 3-4 months, to be completed by October 2023. All planning, design, and procurement activities are as per the project timeline, and the construction of this project will be completed by October 2023.

He also advised ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to operate the pumping stations and to supply water to the proposed reservoirs.

The project director informed the chair that the design of the K-IV project has been developed with a modular approach in which 5 pumping stations with 5 large mild steel pipes of 84 inches pipes each carrying 130 MGD with a total capacity of 650 MGD have been planned to be executed.

The chair was informed that WAPDA has submitted PC-1 with a modified design of 650 MGD K-IV Project with various options for execution of the project, which can be done in phases.

The minister directed the Planning Division to expedite the processing of this revised PC-1 to get it approved as early as possible from Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and work on the development of revised planning and design of this project which is in line with the Prime Minister's commitment to ensure water availability to the residents of Karachi in the shortest possible time.