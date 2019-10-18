UrduPoint.com
Kamyab Jawan Programme To Be Game Changer: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Kamyab Jawan Programme to be game changer: Minister

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Department Ansar Majeed Khan said Kamyab Jawan Programme would be the game changer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Department Ansar Majeed Khan said Kamyab Jawan Programme would be the game changer.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said hardworking youth could bring about prosperity in the country, adding youth should play an important role for development of the country.

The minister said modern skills labs would be set up in all madaris in the country.

Ansar Majeed said the PTI government would bring about a real change in the country.

He said, "According to the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan, we are trying to ensure transparency and corruption-free environment in every sector".

