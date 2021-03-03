Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

(@fidahassanain)

Peshawar Zalmi which is on the top of the table is playing today without regular captain Wahab Riaz in the 13th match of PSL 6 at Karachi National Stadium today.

Peshawar Zalmi is batting as Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim opted to bowl first after winning the toss of 13th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 in Karachi Stadium today (Wednesday).

Peshawar Zalmi is playing under Standing-in captain Shoaib Malik as the regular captain Wahab Riaz tested positive for COVID-19.

Peshawar Zalmi is playing under Standing-in captain Shoaib Malik as the regular captain Wahab Riaz tested positive for COVID-19.

. Zalmi who appeared as 2017 champion is going on the top of the table with three wins in four games. They faced defeat in opening fixture against Lahore Qalandars but later defeated everyone came in their way.

Teams

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik (captain), Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Ammad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mehmood, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.