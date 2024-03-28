Kashmir Will Soon Be Freed From Indian Yoke; Says APHC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has said that India cannot keep its illegal occupation over Kashmir for long and the day is not far away when the occupied territory will be freed from its yoke.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar while expressing concern over the surge in atrocities and injustice in IIOJK condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyet leadership, youth and activists languishing in jails of India and the occupied territory.
He said that the political detainees included APHC chairman Massarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sufi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Adv Shahid-ul-Islam, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Bilal Siddiqi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Maulvi Bashir Irfani, Mushtaqul islam, Omar Adil Dar, Aadil Ahmed Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jaferi, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Shamsuddin Rehmani, Sarjan Barkati and others had been languishing in different jails of India and the territory.
He said during cordon and search operations and house raids, the arrests and other brutalities would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment. He added that the Kashmiri people would continue their liberation struggle till complete success.
He said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and the United Nations in its resolutions had promised to settle it by granting right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.
The APHC spokesman appealed to the world community to resolve Kashmir dispute and investigate the war crimes being committed by Indian troops in IIOJK to punish the perpetrators.
