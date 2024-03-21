Kashmiris facing continuous Indian repression, political injustice for last 76 years: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has said that the Kashmiri people have been facing unrelenting repression and political injustice at the hands of New Delhi for the past 76 years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people have been waging unprecedented struggle for their birthright, the right to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the United Nations. He said the people of Kashmir have been making history by offering matchless sacrifices in their movement to get their motherland freed from Indian bondage.

He said that Indian atrocities had failed to suppress the freedom spirit of Kashmiris and they were determined to carry their just struggle to its logical conclusion, come what may.

The spokesman said that India’s unrealistic attitude and its intransigence were main obstacles in resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully. He said that history was a witness to the fact that freedom movements could not be suppressed by use of brute force.

So, he added, India should learn from history, give up its rigidity and colonial mentality and end its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman made it clear that lasting peace could not be established in the region without resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions. He urged the international community to take notice of serious crimes against humanity committed by occupation troops in IIOJK and put pressure on India to resolve the lingering dispute according to aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders, Ghulam Nabi War and Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in their statements issued in Srinagar extended warm greetings to the people as well as Government of Pakistan on the eve of Pakistan Day to be celebrated, on March 23. They said that the Kashmiris and Pakistanis are bound together in eternal ties and no force in the world can separate them.