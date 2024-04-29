Abducted Session Judge Shakirullah Marwat Unconditionally Released: CTD
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The session judge, North Waziristan Shakirullah Marwat was unconditionally released on Sunday night by the terrorists, confirmed the Counter Terrorism Department.
Marwat was kidnapped by armed terrorists on April 27 from Tank - DI Khan road when he was returning home after performing duty at PA Compound, district Tank.
The armed terrorists held the session judge hostage at gunpoint and took him to an unknown place while releasing his driver and burning the official vehicle of the judge.
Later, a video of the abducted judge was released by the militants in which he was seen saying that the Taliban had abducted him and wanted to get freed of their prisoners in exchange.
He told his family that he was alright but could not be released until the demands of the Taliban were met.
The security forces had already launched an operation in the area soon after the abduction of the judge while the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the safe
recovery of the judge. As a result, the pressure was mounted on the terrorists and they released the judge unconditionally.
An FIR was already lodged against unknown militants by the driver Sher Ali Khan at police station SMA Tank.
APP/adi
