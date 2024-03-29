Open Menu

‘Kashmiris’ Freedom Movement Will Run Out Of Steam If Their Identity Is Lost'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

‘Kashmiris’ freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) After 5th August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is working on a vicious plan to deprive the unique identity and culture of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impose its Hindutva agenda on them.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service today said India wants to snatch Kashmiris’ identity to harm their struggle for right to self-determination.

It said that Hindutva leaders were openly announcing to efface Kashmir’s unique identity and revive pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory in line with the goal of BJP and RSS.

The report said that India was systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in IIOJK.

For this purpose, the report added, non-local Hindus were being brought from mainland India and settled in IIOJK to convert the territory’s Muslim majority into a minority. It maintained that the revocation of Article 370 was meant to accomplish the very Hindutva project.

The report urged the Kashmiris to foster unity & not allow Modi’s machinations to succeed at any cost, adding they must remember that their freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost. It maintained that preserving their unique identity was an issue of life and death for the Kashmiris

Related Topics

India Minority Jammu August 2019 Muslim Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

37 minutes ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

49 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

1 hour ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

2 hours ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

3 hours ago
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

16 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan