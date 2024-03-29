‘Kashmiris’ Freedom Movement Will Run Out Of Steam If Their Identity Is Lost'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) After 5th August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is working on a vicious plan to deprive the unique identity and culture of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impose its Hindutva agenda on them.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service today said India wants to snatch Kashmiris’ identity to harm their struggle for right to self-determination.
It said that Hindutva leaders were openly announcing to efface Kashmir’s unique identity and revive pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory in line with the goal of BJP and RSS.
The report said that India was systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in IIOJK.
For this purpose, the report added, non-local Hindus were being brought from mainland India and settled in IIOJK to convert the territory’s Muslim majority into a minority. It maintained that the revocation of Article 370 was meant to accomplish the very Hindutva project.
The report urged the Kashmiris to foster unity & not allow Modi’s machinations to succeed at any cost, adding they must remember that their freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost. It maintained that preserving their unique identity was an issue of life and death for the Kashmiris
Recent Stories
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female judicial officers' strength reaches to 18% of total: Report1 minute ago
-
22nd death anniversary of legendary actor Latif Kapadia observed2 minutes ago
-
Demand of fates increases in Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
India using draconian measures to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice of freedom2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur deputy commissioner assumes charge2 minutes ago
-
Passing-out of 51st CTP held at Civil Services Academy22 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked42 minutes ago
-
Juma prayers held under tight security42 minutes ago
-
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft49 minutes ago
-
IRSA Advisory body to meet on April 252 minutes ago
-
Protective wire drive for motorcyclists continues52 minutes ago
-
Six farmers booked for water theft52 minutes ago