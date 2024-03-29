‘Kashmiris’ freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) After 5th August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is working on a vicious plan to deprive the unique identity and culture of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impose its Hindutva agenda on them.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service today said India wants to snatch Kashmiris’ identity to harm their struggle for right to self-determination.

It said that Hindutva leaders were openly announcing to efface Kashmir’s unique identity and revive pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory in line with the goal of BJP and RSS.

The report said that India was systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in IIOJK.

For this purpose, the report added, non-local Hindus were being brought from mainland India and settled in IIOJK to convert the territory’s Muslim majority into a minority. It maintained that the revocation of Article 370 was meant to accomplish the very Hindutva project.

The report urged the Kashmiris to foster unity & not allow Modi’s machinations to succeed at any cost, adding they must remember that their freedom movement will run out of steam if their identity is lost. It maintained that preserving their unique identity was an issue of life and death for the Kashmiris