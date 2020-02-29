Kasur paper mill boiler explosion leaves five dead

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Atleast five workers of a paper mill were killed when its boiler exploded at Multan Road Kasur District on early Saturday morning.

Rescue 1122 said, a boiler exploded inside the mill due to which the roof of a factory caved in, leaving five workers dead on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officers launched an operation and shifted the bodies to nearby Hospital.