Open Menu

KATI Gifts Four Motorcycles To Karachi Police For Patrolling

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 09:43 PM

KATI gifts four motorcycles to Karachi Police for patrolling

Karachi Police on Thursday received four motorcycles from the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) for police patrolling in the Industrial zone, according to a news release

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Karachi Police on Thursday received four motorcycles from the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) for police patrolling in the Industrial zone, according to a news release.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind visited the office of KATI and gifted the motorcycles to the police. He said that all available resources would be used to maintain law and order in the Industrial zone.

The City Police Chief said that strict measures were being taken against street crime, extortion, narcotics and illegal weapons.

He added that the cooperation of the public was of utmost importance in this regard.

Additional IGP - Karachi further said that the work on the Safe City project was underway and the deployment of Shaheen Force was being increased further to control street crime in the city and arrest the accused.

Later, KATI office bearers presented shields to Additional IGP Karachi and other senior police officers.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Law And Order Kati Korangi All From Industry

Recent Stories

Aid for Gaza ready to roll in once final deal reac ..

Aid for Gaza ready to roll in once final deal reached: UN

6 minutes ago
 Polio monitoring team abducted in tank safely reco ..

Polio monitoring team abducted in tank safely recovered

6 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recover ..

Bike lifter arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered

6 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Au ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Australia

6 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel ..

HCSTSI President lauds govt efforts to lower fuel prices, strengthen rupee

26 minutes ago
 Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity w ..

Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity with Palestine

25 minutes ago
FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhu ..

FPCCI expresses collective concern on ongoing inhumane siege of Palestine

25 minutes ago
 Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thie ..

Rs.375.9 mln fine imposed on 3012 electricity thieves, 2894 booked in 41 days: F ..

28 minutes ago
 DC visits fruits, vegetable market

DC visits fruits, vegetable market

28 minutes ago
 Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligib ..

Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligible taxpayers

28 minutes ago
 Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in pet ..

Commissioner for passing on benefits of cut in petroleum prices to common man

29 minutes ago
 Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: ..

Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Minister for ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan