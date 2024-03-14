Kazi Nazir posted as IG Prisons Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Kazi Nazir, Deputy Inspector General Prisons and Correction Service (BS-20), Headquarters Karachi was transferred and posted as Inspector General Prisons and Correction Service with immediate effect

According to notification, Kazi Nazir was posted as IG Prisons vice Syed Munawar Ali Shah transfered and directed to report to Home department.