UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KCCI Fixes March 31 As Deadline For Memberships Renewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:43 PM

KCCI fixes March 31 as deadline for memberships renewal

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has advised all its members to get renewed their memberships by March 31, 2021 to avoid any inconvenience

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has advised all its members to get renewed their memberships by March 31, 2021 to avoid any inconvenience.

The process of membership renewal is currently underway at the Chamber for the year 2021-22 and as per Trade Organizations Act 2013, the last date for renewal of membership is March 31, 2021, said KCCI statement on Thursday.

The chamber has already intimated its members through letter, email and SMS service about the deadline for membership renewal.

The members can submit their fee either by bank challan at any branch of Habib Metropolitan Bank, or through online payment to HMB Bank Account No. 6111220311714206195 or through pay order to be submitted at KCCI. The payment receipt along with income tax returns must be sent to KCCI.

If any member has not received payment challan, the membership department can be contacted during office hours for assistance. Moreover, KCCI is also speedily issuing membership cards and certificates to its members which is needed for various purposes.

Related Topics

Karachi Bank Chamber March SMS Habib Metropolitan Bank Commerce All Industry Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

1 minute ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

7 seconds ago

US Assessing How to Loan Doses of AstraZeneca Vacc ..

1 hour ago

UN on Biden's Remarks on Putin: We Always for Prom ..

1 hour ago

Canada's Safety Chief Says Iran Jet Crash Report ' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.