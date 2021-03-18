KCCI fixes March 31 as deadline for memberships renewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has advised all its members to get renewed their memberships by March 31, 2021 to avoid any inconvenience

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has advised all its members to get renewed their memberships by March 31, 2021 to avoid any inconvenience.

The process of membership renewal is currently underway at the Chamber for the year 2021-22 and as per Trade Organizations Act 2013, the last date for renewal of membership is March 31, 2021, said KCCI statement on Thursday.

The chamber has already intimated its members through letter, email and SMS service about the deadline for membership renewal.

The members can submit their fee either by bank challan at any branch of Habib Metropolitan Bank, or through online payment to HMB Bank Account No. 6111220311714206195 or through pay order to be submitted at KCCI. The payment receipt along with income tax returns must be sent to KCCI.

If any member has not received payment challan, the membership department can be contacted during office hours for assistance. Moreover, KCCI is also speedily issuing membership cards and certificates to its members which is needed for various purposes.