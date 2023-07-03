KDA facilitates tourists to enjoy serene beauty of Kaghan Valley: Tariq Khan

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The serene and picturesque Kaghan Valley on Monday witnessed a significant surge in tourism during the recent Eid holidays, with approximately 36,000 vehicles and 9,300 cyclists entered to the region for recreational purposes. These views were expressed by the Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Tariq Khan while talking to the media.

He said that to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for visitors, authorities took proactive measures to guide and assist tourists, even canceling the leaves of all staff members to provide uninterrupted services.

The DG highlighted the successful fulfillment of responsibilities in catering to the needs of over 150000 tourists during the Eid vacations under the guidance of Chairman KDA Dr. Amil Zaman Khan.

Collaborating closely with the district administration and police, the Kaghan Development Authority deployed additional staff to offer comprehensive assistance and guidance to tourists exploring various locations within the valley, adding Tariq Khan said.

He said that tourists were encouraged to explore popular sites such as Naran, Lake Saif-ul-Malook, Lalazar, Babusar Top, Shogran and other breathtaking spots. The authorities emphasized the importance of cleanliness as a means to preserve the natural beauty of Naran and its surroundings, efforts were made to ensure that visitors could fully immerse themselves in the mesmerizing landscapes while safeguarding the environment, the DG KDA said.

Tariq Khan said that managing the tourist influx of such a substantial number posed several challenges, but authorities gave particularl attention to the cleanliness, recognizing its role in preserving the natural splendor of Naran. Thanks to the grace of Allah, the tourists remained safe and sound throughout their visit, with no untoward incidents reported, adding he said.