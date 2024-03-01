Open Menu

KDA Okays Process To Auction Govt Lands This Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 07:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) is all set to auction its land across the city this month.

In this context, the KDA lands across Karachi will be auctioned after completing all the necessary procedures, said Director General KDA Naveed Anwar while addressing a meeting regarding the auction.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the KDA lands to be auctioned and all the arrangements were finalized by selecting the government lands for the auction.

On this occasion, Naveed Anwar said that it will be ensured in all cases that all the lands are auctioned on merit and priority to bidders with good offers.

In the first phase, several KDA plots located in Korangi Town, North Karachi, old Nazimabad and Surjani Town will be auctioned while the auction will be broadcasted live on KDA's website www.kda.gos.pk and Facebook.

Apart from this, in order to maintain transparency during the auction, letters have also been issued to the concerned institutions to ensure their presence on the occasion of the public auction so that the entire process can be completed impartially.

