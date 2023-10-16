Open Menu

KDA Restricts Tourists Beyond Battakundi After Heavy Snowfall

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KDA restricts tourists beyond Battakundi after heavy snowfall

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Following heavy snowfall, tourist access has been restricted from beyond Battakundi as Kaghan, Naran and Babusar Top receive snowfall and roads were also blanketed with the snow.

These views were expressed by Maazim Ali, spokesperson for the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) while talking to APP.

He said that there was sustained snowfall in various popular tourist locations within Mansehra district, including Naran, Lake Saif ul Malook, Babusar Top, Upper Kaghan Valley, Jalkhad, Lulusar Lake, and Siri Paye.

Babusar Top received up to one foot of snow. Due to light snowfall on the roads, entry for tourists has been halted beyond Battakundi.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that while Kaghan and Naran had been experiencing rain.

He also clarified that the authority had not initiated any rescue or clearance operations in the affected regions.

