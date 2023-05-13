KDA to open Saif ul Malook road within couple of days

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff with the help of heavy machinery started clearing the snow and debris of the landslide on eight kilometres long Lake Saif ul Malook and would be available for tourists within a couple of days.

Lake Saif-ul-Malook, located in the midst of over 13,000 feet high snow-covered mountains in the Naran Valley, is a well-known tourist destination in the country and an identification of Pakistan for international tourists that attracts millions of tourists every year.

Due to heavy snowfall and landslides during the winter season, the road leading to the lake was closed to tourists.

However, on the special instructions of Chairman KDA Dr Amil Zaman Khan and Director General (DG) Tariq Khan, the staff of the relevant authority had started clearing snow and debris of landslides from the road with heavy machinery to open it for tourists.

KDA staff was engaged in cleaning an approximately eight-kilometre-long road while the tourists coming to Naran would be able to enjoy the beautiful view of the snow-covered Saif-ul-Malook Lake, surrounded by picturesque snow-capped mountains just after three to four days.

Dr Amil Zaman Khan said, "The most desired wish of tourists coming to Naran is to visit the Saif-ul-Malook Lake, which is the most beautiful and highest natural lake in the world. He said that therefore, after the opening of the Naran Road, the Lake Road is also being opened immediately for the convenience of tourists."