Kharan Youth Festival Concludes With Great Thrill
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs department Dr. Javed Anwar Shahwani said that the government has taking efforts to engage the youth in healthy activities aimed to provide opportunities to exhibit their hidden talents.
He said the Balochistan government is organizing academic, literary, research and cultural programs in order to engage the youth in different sports and other healthy activities to enable them to play a role in the development of the country.
The initiatives would encourage the youth to indulge in healthy activities, besides polishing their talent, he expressed these views at the closing ceremony of the two-day first Kharan Youth Festival of Rakhshan Division at Kharan, said a news release.
A large number of civil society, women and students participated in the youth festival. The purpose of the Youth Festival is to improve the skills of the youth of Balochistan and to engage the young folk in positive activities.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department has planned to organize more youth festivals in various cities of the province to highlight the talents of the youth.
The sports and youth affairs department would also organize inter-school sports festivals soon to provide healthy activities to the students.
He said that youth can play a key role in the development and prosperity of the country by being a part of positive activities.
Shahwani said the future of the country is in the hands of the youth and Balochistan has immense potential to move forward.
The secretary said the youth should devote their time and capabilities to positive activities and development of the country and their province.
