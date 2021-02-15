UrduPoint.com
'Khuli Katcheri' Held At Mohamandkhel Wazir Sub Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

'Khuli Katcheri' held at Mohamandkhel Wazir Sub Division

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration for the first time in the history of province held a Khuli Katcheri at Mahmandkhel Wazir Sub-Division on Monday to address issues of people at their door-steps.

Commissioner Bannu Division, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said that provincial government's priority was provision of basic necessities to people with prime focus on quality health and education facilities and holding such forums were part of such efforts to resolve their issues without any hindrance and delay.

On this occasion, Minister Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Shabir Khan, SSP Ziaullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Wazir Sub-Division , Muhammad Qamar and chiefs of all relevant organization were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner listened to the grievances of tribal people and issued on spot directives to resolve them.

Tribal elders speaking at 'Khuli Katcheri' said that sale and production of narcotics in the area was one of main issue of the area and urged concerned official to take strict action against drug peddlers and smugglers.

They also demanded provision of clean drinking water, removal of encroachments, job quota and students seats in the cadet college.

The Commissioner said that police , Khasadar force along with support of the Army had already launched operation against drug mafias, besides started removal of encroachments alongside roads.

He also directed revenue officers to resolve land boundary dispute between Mohmand Khel and Bakakhel tribes.

He said that the tourism department was taking steps to promote tourism in the area which will create job opportunities to locals.

At the end, local people thanked the district administration for holding 'Khuli Katcheri and assured full support to the provincial government.

