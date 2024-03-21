Khyber Medical University takes action against harassment cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) In response to an incident of harassment involving a female student, the administration of Khyber Medical University has taken decisive action by dismissing a grade 18 officer from his position and demoting another staff member of grade 17.

The university administration said the implementation of the Higher education Commission's policy aimed at preventing incidents of harassment on campus was the basis for their actions.

Dr. Brikhanah Jameel, Chairperson of the Harassment Cell at the university, disclosed that four cases of harassment had been reported at Khyber Medical University.

Subsequent investigations and substantiated allegations led to the termination of employment for one grade 18 officer and the demotion of another employee of grade 17.

The university administration has recommended stringent penalties for those found in violation of the policy. These penalties include suspension, dismissal, fines, withholding of degrees, and even the revocation of professional licenses.

The proactive measures taken by Khyber Medical University underscore its commitment to ensuring a safe and conducive environment for all students and staff members.