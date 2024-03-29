Open Menu

Kite Seller Among Five Held; Narcotics, Kites Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested five accused including a kite seller recovering kites, strings, fireworks, and heroin from them here in the limits of the City police station.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood a team of City police station led by SHO Arslan Khan under the supervision of DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan arrested a kite seller named Akhtar Hussain recovering 20 kites and 30 rolls of strings from him.

The police arrested another accused Shahjahan and recovered several packets of fireworks from him.

Meanwhile, the city police during a search operation also arrested three accused drug dealers including Izzat Ullah alias Nanna son of Zahur Uddin with 91 grams of heroin, Muhammad Asif son of Muhammad Hanif with 315 grams of heroin, and Umar Farooq son of Abdul Sattar with 99 grams of heroin.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

