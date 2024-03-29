Kite Seller Among Five Held; Narcotics, Kites Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested five accused including a kite seller recovering kites, strings, fireworks, and heroin from them here in the limits of the City police station.
According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood a team of City police station led by SHO Arslan Khan under the supervision of DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan arrested a kite seller named Akhtar Hussain recovering 20 kites and 30 rolls of strings from him.
The police arrested another accused Shahjahan and recovered several packets of fireworks from him.
Meanwhile, the city police during a search operation also arrested three accused drug dealers including Izzat Ullah alias Nanna son of Zahur Uddin with 91 grams of heroin, Muhammad Asif son of Muhammad Hanif with 315 grams of heroin, and Umar Farooq son of Abdul Sattar with 99 grams of heroin.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman gunned down in Tank21 minutes ago
-
Two minors died after consuming poisonous apples31 minutes ago
-
One killed , two injured in road accident41 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed by hitting vehicle1 hour ago
-
Disputes resolution, enhanced understanding vital for regional peace, stability: Pakistan's India di ..3 hours ago
-
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis12 hours ago
-
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment12 hours ago
-
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception12 hours ago
-
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per unit12 hours ago
-
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant12 hours ago
-
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded12 hours ago
-
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary12 hours ago